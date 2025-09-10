Uno Jang wins Altos Bartenders' Bartender 2025

Uno Jang has been crowned the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars awards for 2025.

Originally from South Korea, Jang moved to Singapore in 2015 where he joined Jigger & Pony as a bartender two years later.

Over the subsequent eight years Jang has worked across several of the group’s venues and in 2024 was made creative director of the Jigger & Pony Group.

“It’s an honour to receive this award because it’s voted for by my industry peers,” said Jang. “If you look at the other winners it really is a special group, so I’m humbled.”

Previous winners of the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender include Monica Berg, Ian Griffiths, Jean Trinh and most recently Iain McPherson.

Jigger & Pony (pictured), which ranked #5 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024, is the group’s flagship venue in Singapore and last year the company opened Cosmo Pony in Jakarta.

“I remember when I first walked into Jigger & Pony,” added Jang. “The drinks and service were amazing but the team working there made me feel so relaxed and at home.

“The convivial style of our service sets Jigger & Pony apart in Asia and I think it’s changed me as a person over time. I’m naturally quite an introvert so I owe a lot to Jigger & Pony.”

The Altos Bartenders’ Bartender is one of the individual awards which are announced in the build up to The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony, which this year will be held in Hong Kong on 8 October.

In August Lady Bee received the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award while the Roku Industry Icon, Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award and Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award are yet to be announced.