Lady Bee wins Michter's Art of Hospitality Award 2025

Lady Bee has won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025.

First opened in 2021 in Lima, Peru, Lady Bee ranked number 16 in the 2024 edition of The World’s 50 Best Bars and earlier this year it moved to a new site in Barranco.

“We’re honoured to receive such an amazing award, particularly for hospitality which is central to Lady Bee,” says co-founder Alonso Palomino. “In our new space we can see every one of our guests at all times so if anyone needs anything or has a question we can attend to them.”

Founders Palomino, Alejandra León and chef Gabriela León source ingredients across Peru from the Amazon to the Andes and the Pacific.

León adds: “It’s always been important to us to sit down with each guest and explain what we do and what we can offer. We don’t have brands or bottles behind the bar so that the focus can be on the drinks and food.”

ABOVE: The new site in Barranco

The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award is the first of two special awards that will be announced in the run-up to the reveal of the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 at the live ceremony in Hong Kong on 8 October.

More than 800 anonymous industry experts that make up The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy were asked to nominate one bar where they received the most exceptional hospitality in the past 18 months.

Former winners of this award include Tres Monos, Caretaker’s Cottage, Maybe Sammy, Salmon Guru and Hanky Panky.

“This award was extra special to us because hospitality and being attentive to all of our guests is key to Lady Bee,” adds Palomino. “It’s also an honour to be recognised on the same level as the amazing winners of the past.”