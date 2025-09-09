Stoli Group invests $3.6m in The Pathfinder

The Pathfinder, the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic spirit, has closed a $3.6m funding round, led by global spirits leader Stoli Group.

The funding will enable The Pathfinder to deepen its US footprint through expanded distribution, new retail partnerships, and strategic team growth.

“This raise gives us the capital we need to execute a nationwide rollout combining The Pathfinder's dynamic brand and unique liquid proposition with the power of the Stoli distribution network. We’ve done the hard work getting into some of the best bars in the world. Now it’s time to scale off-premise, and meet the rising demand across the country,” said Chris Abbott, co-founder of The Pathfinder.

Proceeds will support the scaling of the company’s national operations, with key hires including Jill Sites in sales and marketing, William Howe as chief financial officer, and Marilyn Canderloro as head of supply chain, joining to support The Pathfinder’s transition into a nationwide portfolio brand.

The investment expands upon Stoli Group’s initial backing in 2023, which marked the company’s first foray into the non-alcoholic spirits category.

“The Pathfinder has emerged as a true trailblazer in the non-alcoholic space - pushing boundaries with both bold liquid and bold vision. As consumer interest in zero-proof spirits accelerates, we’re proud to deepen our partnership and help scale a brand that’s rewriting the rules of the category. This next chapter marks a pivotal step in bringing The Pathfinder to more shelves, more menus, and more consumers nationwide,” added Michael Howard, president of Stoli Group North America.

The funding also supports the continued rollout of The Pathfinder’s new 200ml ready-to-drink formats, including The Pathfinder Spritz and The Pathfinder Negroni.