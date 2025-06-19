Emanuele Mensah wins World Class GB

Emanuele 'Lele' Mensah from The Connaught Bar in London has won the World Class GB finals, and will go on to represent Great Britain on the global stage in Toronto, Canada, in September.

Following a three-day final in Edinburgh, Mensah “blew judges away with his creativity, passion, personality, and storytelling. He brought something truly unforgettable to every step of the journey, and now, he’ll go on to represent GB on the global stage”, World Class GB said in a statement on its Instagram.

As winner of the national final, Mensah will now receive a prize package including an all-expenses-paid trip to the World Class Global Final in Toronto, alongside a year-long creative partnership with Diageo GB, premium mentoring sessions with GB judges and Diageo GB, global exposure, and access to experiences from music and sporting events to curated brand moments and luxury travel.