UKHospitality responds to new UK-EU trade deal

After months of negotiations, the UK and EU have agreed on a new post-Brexit trade deal, with talks still continuing on a youth mobility scheme.

The scheme would allow those aged 18-30 in the UK and the EU to move between countries freely for a limited time, which UKHospitality believes will have “critical cultural exchange and economic benefit”.

The talks also include the removal of red tape from the majority of food and drink imports and exports.

On the discussions, UKHospitality urged both parties to pursue a youth experience scheme with “maximum flexibility”, the trade body added.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: “The new agreement with the EU to remove trade barriers is positive news for hospitality businesses and will help to further increase access to high-quality, affordable food and drink for business and consumers alike.

“We’re pleased that there is a clear commitment to co-operate further on a youth experience scheme,” Nicholls continued. “These schemes are beneficial for those already working in hospitality, tourism and other cultural sectors to live and work in either the UK or EU. Not only does it provide economic benefits, but it also provides new opportunities for critical cultural exchange, which ultimately delivers richer experiences for customers.

“I urge both parties to pursue a model with maximum flexibility, and mirroring existing schemes with Australia and New Zealand is a sensible approach,” Nicholls added.