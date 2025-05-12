Speciality Brands moves into sake with Kanpai

Spirits distributor Speciality Brands has announced the addition of Kanpai, the London Craft Sake Brewery, to its portfolio.

The move comes as the company takes on its first sake brand, strengthening its Japanese drinks offering.

Tom Wilson, co-founder of Kanpai London Sake, said: "The UK's sake scene has been evolving rapidly, and we're determined to continue with our endeavour to make this centuries old Japanese drink accessible everywhere. Working with Speciality Brands means more people can experience domestically produced sake without compromising on quality or authenticity.”

Five expressions will join the distributors’ portfolio: Kanpai Sumi Junmai Sake, Kanpai Sora Honjozo Sake, Kanpai Tori Junmai Daiginjo, Kanpai Kumo Nigori Sake and Kanpai Hana Yuzu Fruit Sake.

Chris Seale, managing director of Speciality Brands, added: “We’ve long been fans of Japanese food and drink culture, and it has been really encouraging to see a huge increase in Japanese-led cuisine across our cities as well as British bartenders fully embracing Japanese techniques, flavours and products.

“During this journey we have been asked many times about sake and I’m really pleased to say that, in Kanpai, we will be representing a real gem. As the UK’s first sake brewery, Kanpai pushes the category’s boundaries and like many of our brands shares the same quality and family values. We can’t wait to introduce the brand to our customers and spread the word about British made sake,” Seale continued.