Amber Beverage completes Ten Locks asset purchase

As part of the deal, ABUK will become the UK distributor of the Ten Locks portfolio of brands with immediate effect and will integrate the Ten Locks team into its operations.

ABUK chief executive, Sam Thackeray, said: “The Ten Locks team, our new colleagues, have done a fantastic job with these brands, giving them a really strong position in the UK market. In what is a distinctly tricky time for the drinks trade and hospitality industry, with all the negative news and legislative and fiscal challenges, it is wonderful to be able to focus on growth through new, dynamic brands and highly ambitious people.”

Among the Ten Locks brands entering the ABUK portfolio are El Tequileño, Lind & Lime Gin, Portobello Road Distillery, Three Spirit, Banhez Mezcal and Savoia.

These brands join ABUK’s portfolio including Stoli vodka, Flor de Caña rum, Faustino Rioja, Arette and Fortaleza tequila, and Arran Scotch.

Sarah Baldwin, managing director of Kingsland Drinks, added: “Our deal with ABUK supports our strategy to maximise the value of our capabilities and infrastructure at our site in Irlam, Greater Manchester.

“We’re preparing for investment in 2026 to enhance our full-category services, which already include our NPD lab for wine and spirits development, high-speed canning lines, and bottling and bag-in-box lines. Streamlining our business operations positions us strongly for future growth,” Baldwin continued.

The addition of the Ten Locks brands follows ABUK’s portfolio expansions in the last 12 months including ODK by Orsadrinks, Zanin liqueurs and Peddlers Shanghai Craft Gin.