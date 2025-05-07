Speciality Brands adds New Zealand whisky to portfolio

Spirits distributor Speciality Brands is growing its world whisky portfolio with the addition of New Zealand’s Thomson Whisky.

Joining brands such as Nikka, Michter’s, Kavalan and Starward, Speciality Brands will be exclusively distributing Thomson Whisky in the UK as of 12 May 2025.

Rachael Thomson, co-founder of Thomson Whisky Distillery, said: “Partnering with Speciality Brands to grow our business in the UK is a momentous and proud moment for our distillery. From the minute we started conversations it was clear that Chris, Nathan and the team fully understood our strategic business goals and our approach to distilling unique New Zealand whisky."

Four expressions will join Speciality Brands’ portfolio: Manuka Smoke Single Malt Whisky, South Island Peat Single Malt Whisky, Two Tone Whisky, and Full Noise Limited Edition Whisky.

Chris Seale, managing director of Speciality Brands, added: “Thomson has gained a great reputation over the last decade for the quality of its liquid and significant focus on sustainability and locality. We are extremely passionate about high-quality spirits with compelling stories, and we can’t wait to get stuck in and spread the word about Thomson in the UK.”

The Manuka Smoke, South Island Peat and Two Tone whiskies will be available across all channels, with Full Noise available under allocation.