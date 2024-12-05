Savoia Orancio launches in the US

05 December, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Savoia’s latest expression, Savoia Orancio, is launching in the US, following a successful UK debut in 2023.

Created by Giuseppe Gallo, the mixologist behind Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Savoia Americano Rosso, Orancio combines “innovation and ancient tradition” to create the aperitivo.

"Savoia Orancio pays tribute to the extraordinary Italian wine heritage,” says Gallo. “Our latest creation combines authentic orange wine with spices from the East and citrus from the West, capturing a rich sensory experience in every sip.”

Orancio is made using an ancient technique where grape skins are left to macerate in the must, resulting in its orange hue and aromatic profile. 

From January 2025, Savoia Orancio will be available across key US markets in 500ml bottles at 17.5% abv, and nationwide online through Curiada for USD$24.99. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, UK, wine, latest, orange, gallo, west, authentic, ancient, savoia, orancio, combines, savoia orancio, “our latest, combines authentic, creation combines, latest creation, latest creation combines, italian wine heritage, says gallo “our, gallo “our latest, “our latest creation




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson on the future of non-alc spirits

In his inaugural column for Drinks International, Branson takes a wider look at the overall non-alcoholic spirits sector to identify which brands will thrive and which won’t survive.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter