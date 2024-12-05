Savoia Orancio launches in the US

Savoia’s latest expression, Savoia Orancio, is launching in the US, following a successful UK debut in 2023.

Created by Giuseppe Gallo, the mixologist behind Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto and Savoia Americano Rosso, Orancio combines “innovation and ancient tradition” to create the aperitivo.

"Savoia Orancio pays tribute to the extraordinary Italian wine heritage,” says Gallo. “Our latest creation combines authentic orange wine with spices from the East and citrus from the West, capturing a rich sensory experience in every sip.”

Orancio is made using an ancient technique where grape skins are left to macerate in the must, resulting in its orange hue and aromatic profile.

From January 2025, Savoia Orancio will be available across key US markets in 500ml bottles at 17.5% abv, and nationwide online through Curiada for USD$24.99.