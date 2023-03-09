Majestic toasts its latest Diversity in Wine scholars

UK specialist wine retailer, Majestic, has raised a glass to the latest cohort of graduates from its Diversity in Wine Scholarship.

Ten more candidates from Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and diverse backgrounds have completed Majestic’s free training programme, achieving their Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 qualification.

Majestic CEO, John Colley, said: “Huge congratulations go to all of our new Diversity in Wine scholars. They are further evidence of the powerful impact we are having at Majestic in creating a more diverse and inclusive future for our colleagues, customers and suppliers, by helping people from all backgrounds to take their first steps into the sector.”

The scholars will be officially crowned by Colley at an online graduation ceremony next month, ahead of an in-person celebration in the autumn.

Majestic launched the Diversity in Wine Scholarship during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim of driving diversity and inclusivity across the wine industry.

Since its inception in September 2020, Majestic has now helped 45 people (31 women, 14 men) achieve their WSET Level 2 qualification, opening up a route into the wine industry that might not otherwise have been readily available to them. Applications for the Spring 2023 intake of wine-lovers are now open on Majestic’s LinkedIn page, with just 12 spaces available.