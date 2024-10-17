Pernod Ricard to sell off local Nordic brands

17 October, 2024
By Oli Dodd

French spirits group Pernod Ricard has announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Nordic local brand to Finnish multi-beverage company, Oy Hartwall AB.

The portfolio includes spirits, liqueurs, including Minttu, and Finnish wine brands and includes related production assets based in Turku, Finland.

Hartwall also acquires Lapponia liqueurs as well as a wide selection of berry and fruit wines and a variety of glögi brands.

Oy Hartwall AB is an affiliate of the Danish group Royal Unibrew and owner of the RTD Hartwall Original Long Drink.

The transaction, which remains subject to customary conditions, is expected to close during the third quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Pernod has said that the transaction will “enable Pernod Ricard to focus its resources behind its portfolio of premium international spirits and champagne brands that drive the growth of its business, in line with its premiumisation strategy.”

