Cordusio achieves B Corp status

Launched in 2023 in Milan, red berry aperitif Cordusio has achieved B Corp status for its social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

“We all hear a lot of talk about ‘sustainability’ these days," said Chris Tanca, founder of Cordusio. “So, the fundamental question for our Cordusio team has been, ‘What is truly sustainable?’. Authenticity and transparency have been the keys to unlocking the answer for Cordusio.

“The rigorous B Corp principles and methodology – which measure not only our company’s entire environmental impact but also our social impact – are why Cordusio is so honoured to achieve this important and internationally recognised certification and to join this forward-thinking and growing community.”

Named after the historic and vibrant piazza at the heart of Milan, Cordusio is made with locally sourced botanicals blended at 19.5% ABV.

Daniela Garcea, Cordusio global brand activator, added: “When we think about Italian cuisine or Italian fine wines, it is no surprise that 100% natural, ultra-premium and sustainable are deeply appreciated throughout the world. The value that Italian culture puts on the highest-quality ingredients and the heritage of craftsmanship demand that the cuisine and fine wines of Italy achieve these exceptionally high product integrity levels.

“This is what is so fascinating in connection with the Italian spirits opportunity space. Considering all of the amazing spirits brands from Italy enjoyed around the world, there are very few that are 100% natural and ultra-premium – and, to date, Cordusio has been leading the way in achieving a B Corp sustainability certification.”