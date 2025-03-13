Raventós Codorníu achieves B Corp status

Raventós Codorníu has achieved B Corp status with the highest score for any winery or beverage group in Spain.

The term ‘B Corporation’ refers to a for-profit corporation certified for its social impact by B Lab, a global non-profit organisation.

Of the 9,000 companies with B Corp status globally, just 1% are wineries and the evaluation process measures overall business performance across five key impact areas: workers, community, environment, suppliers and customers.

Raventós Codorníu comprises 15 wineries in Spain, Argentina, and California including Raimat, Legaris, Bodegas Bilbaínas, and Codorníu. The company scored 88.5 points, surpassing the threshold of 80.