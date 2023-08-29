Margaret River Winemakers

Cherubino Wines acquires Margaret River Winemakers

29 August, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Australia-based Cherubino Wines has announced the acquisition of winery and spirits brand, Margaret River Winemakers.

The acquisition includes a 2000-tonne facility with warehousing, distillation capacity, and cellar door. As part of the acquisition, there will be a rebrand with a focus on utilising Cherubino’s vineyards and fruit resources to create regional and beginning-to-end estate spirits and a produce farm shop.

Larry Cherubino, co-founder of Cherubino Wines, said: “We are committed to a long-term approach to winemaking, and this acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to establish the brand not only in terms of supply but will greatly support our production and marketing capabilities.” 

Cherubino founded the brand with his wife Edwina, who have been planning an acquisition for over 20 years. The current wine facility and equipment will be moved to the new facility over the next 12 months.

“Cherubino’s newly appointed distribution partner in the UK, Hatch Mansfield, Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, and our many partners and customers around the world have allowed us to make this important step with confidence, and we look forward to sharing more details of the project soon,” Cherubino added.

The new cellar door will reopen in December 2023.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: spirits, brand, wines, acquisition, “we, winemakers, term, margaret river, river, cherubino, margaret, cherubino wines, river winemakers, shop larry, farm shop, margaret river winemakers, 2000 tonne facility, produce farm shop, warehousing distillation capacity, utilising cherubino’s vineyards




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter