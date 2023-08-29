Cherubino Wines acquires Margaret River Winemakers

The acquisition includes a 2000-tonne facility with warehousing, distillation capacity, and cellar door. As part of the acquisition, there will be a rebrand with a focus on utilising Cherubino’s vineyards and fruit resources to create regional and beginning-to-end estate spirits and a produce farm shop.

Larry Cherubino, co-founder of Cherubino Wines, said: “We are committed to a long-term approach to winemaking, and this acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for us to establish the brand not only in terms of supply but will greatly support our production and marketing capabilities.”

Cherubino founded the brand with his wife Edwina, who have been planning an acquisition for over 20 years. The current wine facility and equipment will be moved to the new facility over the next 12 months.

“Cherubino’s newly appointed distribution partner in the UK, Hatch Mansfield, Oatley Fine Wine Merchants in Australia, and our many partners and customers around the world have allowed us to make this important step with confidence, and we look forward to sharing more details of the project soon,” Cherubino added.

The new cellar door will reopen in December 2023.