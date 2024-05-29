Golden Moon Distillery closes its doors

US, Colorado-based Golden Moon distillery has ceased operations after 16 years, due to being unable to find a buyer for the business.

The distillery was founded in 2008 by Stephen Gould and despite industry accolades during its time in operation, as of the end of 2023 it was seeking a buyer for part or all of the business.

Golden Moon has however faced many negative external factors that have attributed to its ability to raise the necessary funds to continue, such as “trade wars, covid, the war in Ukraine and a variety of more local external and political issues”, the distillery said.

Gould said: “This is all very sad. Until a few weeks ago we thought we had a buyer/investor that would have allowed the company to continue to grow and prosper, but they unfortunately were unable to deliver the investment resources as promised.

“As such the company is now out of cash and time and we have no alternative at this point. We appreciate all the support we’ve received over the years, my co-founder Karen Knight and I and the entire Golden Moon team will miss you all,” Gould continued.

Golden Moon Distillery produces the Golden Moon brand, Redux absinthe, American whiskey Gun Fighter and the Olde Blackhawk Spirits brand.

The distillery will keep its tasting room and cocktail lounge, the Golden Moon Speakeasy, operating in the near term, as it “looks to new ways to keep that part of the business intact, likely with new ownership”, Gould added.