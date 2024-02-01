Berry Bros. & Rudd to open new London retail space

Fine wine and spirits retailer Berry Bros. & Rudd has released plans to open a new spirits shop in London this April.

Berry Bros. & Rudd is the UK’s oldest fine wine and spirits merchant and has been trading since 1698. Today it owns No.3 Gin, Hine Cognac and a selection of other premium wines and spirits.

The new spirits shop will open at No.1 St James’ Street and will connect through to the current Berry Bros. & Rudd wine shop at 63 Pall Mall, doubling its retail space.

The wine shop will use recycled wine barrels as ceiling fixtures and the plan is to continue the reuse of natural materials within the spirits shop.

The ceiling in the new spirits store will be made up of reclaimed staves while energy consumption of the shop will be reduced by 60%.