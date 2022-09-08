Berry Bros & Rudd launch world’s first cross-Nordic whisky blend

Berry Bros & Rudd have announced the second collection of releases to their Nordic Cask whisky range featuring the world’s first cross-Nordic blend, Vindoga.

The series of five whiskies have been selected by Berry Bros & Rudd reserve whisky manager, Jonny McMillan and includes casks from Stauning and Thy from Denmark, Teerenpeli from Finland, Smӧgen from Sweden, as well as the Nordic blend, Vindoga.

“We’ve found Nordic distillers to be deeply respectful of whisky’s rich and proud heritage,” said McMillan.

“Often drawing inspiration from their projects from Scotland and Japan, they show a willingness to inject their spirit of locality - be it using local grains, indigenous materials for smoking or simply producing a distillate with a sense of place.

“Berry Bros & Rudd are proud to include in this release the first cross-Nordic blended malt, Vindoga. Blended with input from each of the distillers and our good friend Thomas Øhrbom from Whisky Saga whom we worked with to create the final vatting.

“We hope the release further grows the region’s collaboration and inevitable global attention.”

Whisky fans will be able to buy the bottlings from the 15 September in the UK from Abbey Whisky and Berry Bros & Rudd.

