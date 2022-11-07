Berry Bros. & Rudd announces 3.7% sales growth for FY22

Berry Bros. & Rudd has reported a 3.7% sales growth for FY22 following recent investments in the business of fine wine collecting.

According to the company, these results follow a five-year strategy laid out in 2021. The plan renewed its focus on the fine wine and spirits side of the business including fine wine collecting, storing, selling, premium events and experiences.

The eighth-generation, family-owned business has also continued to build its collecting base, which will be serviced by its new wine storage warehouse which opened this year. The warehouse is the largest fine wine storage facility in Europe and can store over 14 million bottles of wine for global private collectors.

On the spirits side of the business, No.3 Gin delivered nearly 30% growth year-on-year and it has seen strong bounce-back in the global on-trade. To support the continued growth of this brand, Berry Bros. & Rudd took the decision during the year to partner with The Edrington Group.

Emma Fox, Berry Bros. & Rudd CEO, said: “Our strategy to be the global home of fine wine and spirits collecting is delivering success and we are fully focused on investing in a sustainable future for generations to come as we enter our 325th year in 2023.”