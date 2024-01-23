Brands Report 2024: Irish Whiskey

There’s no sign that the giant of this category, Jameson, is in any danger of being toppled from its number one spot.

There aren’t many other categories which are dominated by one brand as much as Irish whiskey. Pernod Ricard’s Jameson was the bestseller in 50% of the polled bars and a top three in 74%, ensuring it maintains its 100% historic record atop the category ranking.

Jameson has successfully nurtured and grown its relationship with bartenders over the past decade, while keeping them engaged with popular releases such as Black Barrel, Caskmates Stout Edition and its Orange ­flavoured expression.

However, a new wave of brands born in the 21st century are beginning to establish themselves alongside the major players such as Connemara, The Busker, West Cork and Teeling.

The biggest rival to Jameson is Bushmills, located in Northern Ireland near Giant’s Causeway. Under the ownership of Proximo Spirits the brand has been heavily engaging with the trade and around a third of polled bars named it a top-three seller.

Within the top trending list can be found Diageo’s relatively young Roe & Coe brand as well as Waterford – further emphasising the rise of youth.

However, with Pernod-owned brands Redbreast, Green Spot, Powers and Method & Madness all featuring in the rankings, the momentum is still with Irish Distillers.

How we did it

The Annual Brands Report results are the culmination of a survey of 100 bars from around the world which have been nominated or won international awards. The report offers a picture of the buying habits of the world’s best bars – not only which brands sell best, but also what’s trending to indicate the brands that are hot right now.

