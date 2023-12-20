Cosmo Pony to open in Jakarta in 2024

Jigger & Pony Group has announced the opening of Cosmo Pony in Jakarta in 2024, the company’s first overseas venture, Drinks International can exclusively reveal.

Cosmo Pony will be an independent bar based at the Grand Hyatt hotel in central Jakarta and co-founder Indra Kantono has partnered with Indonesian hospitality company The Union Group.

“Cosmo is obviously short for Cosmopolitan, the classic cocktail, which invokes pink, fun vibes which is how we want the bar to feel,” said Kantono. “The term ‘cosmopolitan’ also suggests a mix of cultures which reflects Jakarta.”

Jigger & Pony Group is an independent hospitality company which currently runs seven bars and restaurants in Singapore including Live Twice, Sugarhall, and its flagship venue Jigger & Pony, currently number 14 in The World’s 50 Best Bars.

Kantono added: “We’re still in the early design process so there’s many logistics still to overcome, but it’ll be primarily a cocktail bar with a bar snacks menu. It’s not going to be a small venue, certainly over 100 seats, but we don’t know the exact number yet.

“We have a good understanding of the Singapore scene and how it works, but this is our first major step in an international market for us. I’ve long admired people like Ryan Chityawardana, who has consistently and successfully opened bars all around the world.

“We’re not trying to copy and paste Jigger & Pony, we’re trying to take what works in Singapore, understand what Jakarta needs, and try something new – that’s why The Union Group is the perfect partner.”

The Union Group currently has nine brands and 22 outlets under its umbrella including American brasserie Union, which made its debut on Asia’s 50 Best Bars in 2016 and The Cocktail Club, which most recently ranked number 19 on the 2023 version of the list.

Stefanie Wijono, deputy marketing & PR director of The Union Group, added: “The Union Group and Jigger & Pony Group share similar values on hospitality, quality of offerings, and work ethic, and we complement each other in many ways, so working together on Cosmo Pony feels natural for both companies.

“We want to show how fun Jakarta can be. Of course the quality of the drinks and hospitality has to be Jigger & Pony standard, but we want it to be fun.”