Nominations open for the inaugural Bar & Beverage awards

The awards, which recognise South Africa’s cocktail bars, mixologists and local beverage producers, will culminate in a gala ceremony later this year.

Head judge, Leah van Deventer, said: "I’m delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate on an awards programme that prioritizes an ethical approach at every step, and proud of the comprehensive nomination-and-judging system we’ve designed.

“Not only have we thoroughly vetted our judges, but we’ll screen each nomination to ensure they comply with our well thought out category outlines. I’ve always been an advocate for homegrown talent, and the B&B Awards offer the local industry a chance to recognize, celebrate and uplift their own,” added van Deventer.

The Bar & Beverage Awards judging panel will be led by drinks writer and educator Leah van Deventer, with a panel of 32 expert judges, with a 50/50 gender split and various stages of judging to ensure transparency across all categories of the awards.

The awards will cover various categories from bartenders and bar owners to brands and ambassadors and hospitality professionals who have made a significant impact on the South African bar and beverage sector.

2023 sees the awards split into two primary categories, the nominations section for Bar awards and the submissions section for Beverages. For the former, both industry and the public are invited to cast nominations for categories such as ‘Best Cocktail Bar’ and ‘Best Bartender’. The latter is where entries like ‘Best New Local Liqueur or Spirit Aperitif’ need to be submitted for consideration.

All qualified nominations and submissions get passed on for judging. More information about the Bar & Beverage Awards is available here.