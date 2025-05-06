Yoann Tarditi and Manon Vieules set to open Vibes bar in Nice

Former Satan’s Whiskers bartender Yoann Tarditi and Nomad London's Manon Vieules are opening their own venue called Vibes on the south coast of France.

The bar, located in Nice, aims to celebrate the legacy and lifestyle of the French Riviera and the duo is teaming up with music expert Bryan Gaillard.

“We have been shaping Vibes Riviera for at least five years,” Tarditi told Drinks International. “It all started when working together at The London Edition. Then, with Vibes in mind, we decided to split ways to go for what was respectively each other’s dream jobs before going on our own.”

With its ‘cocktails & boogie’ motto, the bar will be music-led through the expertise of Gaillard while the light-hearted hospitality style of Tarditi and Vieules will offer fun cocktails such as frozen Peach Daiquiris.

The new venue sits in an old garage in Nice harbour and is due to formally open in the first week of June with 36 covers plus a further 12 on its intimate terrace.

“We find the history of the Riviera fascinating and we want to show the world what it has to offer,” added Tarditi. “It’s always been a dream to open our own space and to be able to showcase the legacy of the French Riviera makes it extra special.”

Throughout 2024 the duo held pop ups at venues such as Dram and Satan’s Whiskers in London to showcases the drinks and branding of the new bar.

“While tourism has always played a massive role in Nice, Vibes wants to be a neighbourhood bar and not just a bar in a neighbourhood,” said Tarditi.

“To embrace that, drinks are accessible, classically structured with a daily menu showcasing what the Riviera’s terroir has best to offer. The Maurescolada (pictured below) is a great example of this, a cross between local classic the Mauresque and the Pina colada with pastis, amaretto, coconut sorbet and fresh pineapple.”

Alongside its drinks, Vibes will offer a significant food menu. Tarditi continued: “It will be local bistro delicacies. Think charcuterie, burrata/ tomato/ fresh peach, barbaguian, panisse, daube niçoise grilled cheese toasty and a pistachio affogato.”

Vibes will be open 16:00-00:30 six days a week.