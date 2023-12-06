Ojo de Dios partners with Nightcap Brands

Ojo de Dios Mezcal has announced a partnership with Nightcap Brands as its official UK importer and sales agent.

Already working with accounts including the Soho House group, The Ivy group, Nobu and Chiltern Firehouse, Ojo de Dios aims to further extend its reach in the UK, leveraging Nightcap Brands' experience and connections within the industry.

Co-founder of Ojo de Dios, Barry Halstead, said: "Appointing a UK importer for 2024 and beyond is a necessity due to our emphatic growth over the last two years and our partnership with Nightcap Brands is a natural fit to elevate and grow both our brands in unison.”