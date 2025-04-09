Monarq and Torres reach distribution agreement

Monarq Group and Familia Torres, the Spanish wine and spirits producer, have announced a new regional distribution agreement for Torres Brandy and El Gobernador Pisco.

Under this partnership, Monarq Group will serve as the exclusive distributor for both brands across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Robert de Monchy, chief executive of Monarq Group, said: “Both brands have a rich heritage, premium positioning, and strong appeal in markets where consumers increasingly value authenticity, quality and craftsmanship. We look forward to building long-term success together.”

This partnership comes as both companies look to expand the footprint of Torres Brandy and El Gobernador Pisco throughout the Americas.