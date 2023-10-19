Menu of the month: Himkok

19 October, 2023
By Shay Waterworth

Himkok is a legend of The World’s 50 Best Bars and has been a leading figure for around a decade. A few of the bar’s techniques and innovations are demonstrated in the following drinks, which include some of the spirits made on site in the bar’s own distillery. 

Plum 

Using Norwegian ingredients, Plum is a unique take on the classic Negroni. The ingredients are combined and strained through a coffee filter to ensure clarity.

The fresh plum juice enhances the drink’s rich flavour profile and provides the necessary dilution. No additional water or ice is required.

Himkok gin, Martini Bitter, Martini Rosso, plum ice wine, plum wine, fresh plum juice

Parsnip

Buffalo Trace, parsnip maple syrup, Angostura cocoa bitters

Technique: infusion

Sea Buckthorn

Himkok Sea Buckthorn distillate, Cointreau, St Hallvard, orange water kefir, strawberry & rhubarb wine, apple & grape acidities

Technique: vacuum distillation

Apple

Contains water kefir that creates lactic acid which is flavoured with clarified apple juice. The whole drink is mixed with Himkok vodka and uses pure taurine and caffeine with some vitamins to create a well-balanced energy drink.

Himkok vodka fireball, apple & ginger water kefir, vitamin mix/taurine/caffeine, apple & grape acidites.

