Menu of the month: Himkok

Plum
Using Norwegian ingredients, Plum is a unique take on the classic Negroni. The ingredients are combined and strained through a coffee filter to ensure clarity.
The fresh plum juice enhances the drink’s rich flavour profile and provides the necessary dilution. No additional water or ice is required.
Himkok gin, Martini Bitter, Martini Rosso, plum ice wine, plum wine, fresh plum juice
Parsnip
Buffalo Trace, parsnip maple syrup, Angostura cocoa bitters
Technique: infusion
Sea Buckthorn
Himkok Sea Buckthorn distillate, Cointreau, St Hallvard, orange water kefir, strawberry & rhubarb wine, apple & grape acidities
Technique: vacuum distillation
Apple
Contains water kefir that creates lactic acid which is flavoured with clarified apple juice. The whole drink is mixed with Himkok vodka and uses pure taurine and caffeine with some vitamins to create a well-balanced energy drink.
Himkok vodka fireball, apple & ginger water kefir, vitamin mix/taurine/caffeine, apple & grape acidites.