Distillers One of One Auction raises £2.25m

The Distillers’ Charity hosted its second biennial One of One Auction, in partnership with Sotheby’s, comprising a selection of ultra-rare Scotch whiskies.

The 39-lot sale, hosted in the stately Hopetoun House near Edinburgh on Thursday 5 October, was attended by around 200 guests from across the globe, bringing a total of £2,248,750, more than double the pre-sale low estimate.

Grant Gordon OBE, chairman of The Distillers’ Charity, said: “In the past 21 months, with proceeds from the first One of One Auction, over 800 young people who were isolated, disengaged and inactive, have already benefited from support through the Youth Action Fund.

“This year’s auction has once more raised a substantial amount of funds, which will contribute towards our aspiration of changing the lives of another 1,000 young people across Scotland in the next two years,” Gordon added.

Hammer proceeds of £1.8 million from the auction will primarily benefit The Distillers’ Charity’s Youth Action Fund, which aims to transform the lives of young people in Scotland aged between 16 and 25, by helping them to develop knowledge, confidence, resilience, and skills.

The top auction sale was the Bowmore STAC 55 Years Old, the oldest whisky released by the Islay-based distillery, which sold for £562,500.

The result of the auction means the first two Distillers One of One Auctions have raised a combined total of £4.2m for charity, as this edition also saw 19 auction records achieved, including Bowmore, Brora, The Glenturret, The Glen Grant and Old Pulteney.