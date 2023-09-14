BrewDog appoints Oak & Still as spirits distributor

BrewDog Distilling Co has appointed Oak & Still as the UK distributor for its spirit portfolio of Abstrakt vodka, DUO rum and LoneWolf gin.

The focus will be on the UK on-trade and online retail including Amazon.

Steven Kersley, MD of BrewDog Distilling Co, said: “For the first time, we’re taking our spirits portfolio to market with the support of an amazing distributor, Oak & Still.

“Their knowledge within the premium spirits category means we’re looking to make an impact in the on-trade and grow our distribution footprint,” Kersley continued.

Luke Brown, MD of Oak & Still added: “I’ve seen how the BrewDog brand has shaken up the beer world, not only in the UK but globally. From the outset, their sales and marketing tactics have stood out and played no small part in developing a space for smaller brands and producers to get a foothold and help to build a really exciting category.”