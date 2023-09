Chilean wine producer and exporter, Viña Concha y Toro, has kicked off its 140th anniversary celebration with a campaign calling on its consumers to ‘Make Time Memorable’.

The celebration seeks to engage with consumers, with the hope to generate awareness of time and use its brands to “ help people to experience memorable encounters”.

Eduardo Guilisasti, Concha y Toro general manager, said: "Memorable experiences are what we offer in every bottle of Viña Concha y Toro.”

The company said it has been “transforming wine glasses around the world into memorable experiences for our consumers, for more than 140 years, and we want to continue to do so," added Guilisasti.