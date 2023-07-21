The Art of Shaking launches second season

The Art of Shaking (TAOS), the independent global platform created by Luca Missaglia and Simone Caporale, is launching its second season this July.

The new episodes look to educate about establishing and knowing your worth as a bartender in the industry.

The courses will cover a variety of topics such as: setting your daily rate, professional prestige, substantial remuneration, setting your travelling fee, setting the rights to image and name, royalties, staying independent and never saying no, with more to be added throughout the year.

Each video lesson is presented by Caporale, filmed in his bar Sips in Barcelona, no.3 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022.

Throughout the lessons, Caporale showcases techniques, inspiration and his method for drinks development.

Videos are in English, with subtitles available in English, Spanish, French and Italian. All membership plans have a duration of 12 months, billed annually, and are laptop, tablet and smartphone friendly.

Subscribers can choose between two subscriptions: Season one or season two, or a package including both seasons. All subscriptions will renew automatically annually and are available here.