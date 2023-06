Brockmans Gin has launched its Orange Kiss edition, featuring the flavours of Triple sec and Valencia orange, crafted with traditional gin botanicals.

Brockmans Orange Kiss, along with the Valencia oranges and Triple sec, also uses juniper and coriander seeds, Cassia bark, Angelica root and the addition of almond oil.

The new launch coincides with its ‘Kiss My… Sunset’ campaign, which saw Orange Kiss cocktails served in sunset spots across London.

The release is available to purchase on Amazon and here, for an rrp of £34.