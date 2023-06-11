Never Say Die launches small-batch Bourbon

England’s own Kentucky Bourbon, Never Say Die has expanded its collection with a new small-batch Bourbon.

Each batch will feature a blend of Never Say Die recipe barrels and has been designed for every occasion, with a lower-abv (47.5%) and mellowed spice from the high rye grain content.

Never Say Die co-founder, Martha Dalton, said: “When we set out to create Never Say Die we always knew we wanted to be experimental with the ageing process and push the envelope of what a Kentucky Bourbon can be. Since launching late last year, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from both the industry and Bourbon fans-alike.”

There will be 2750 bottles per small-batch, with four initial batches planned for 2023, available in the UK and the US. Never Say Die is a traditional Kentucky Bourbon made with a mash bill of 64% corn, 24% rye and 12% malted barley.

It is the second expression from the brand that launched last autumn with its Kentucky Bourbon that is both ocean-aged and then further matured in England, at Derbyshire’s White Peak Distillery.

Never Say Die Small Batch is available from the Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt for an rrp of £59.95 and is available to order now for the on and off-trade through Enotria and N10 Bourbons respectively.