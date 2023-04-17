The Boatyard Distillery launches sustainable initiatives to celebrate Earth Day

The Boatyard Distillery is introducing a series of initiatives, beginning 17 April, to celebrate Earth Day, held each year on 22 April.

Ireland's first B Corp Certified distillery, the initiatives aim to highlight its commitment to improving the environment, reducing waste, and reusing materials wherever possible.

Joe McGirr, Boatyard's CEO, said: "It's crucial that we use our platform to promote environmental protection. Events like Earth Day provide an excellent opportunity to showcase what can be achieved; businesses should be thinking like this at all times."

Boatyard Distillery has partnered with The Zetter Townhouse Marylebone, London to create a dedicated Earth Day menu of four cocktails, inspired by the four elements.

The cocktails will use Boatyard Double Gin, vodka, Old Tom Gin and sloe gin, made using a variety of sustainable waste ingredients, with some sourced directly from the distillery and some recovered from the bar. They will be available at Seymour’s Parlour for a week from 22 - 29 April.

The distillery will also include Irish wildflower seeds, sourced from Connecting to Nature in Ireland, with all direct orders, as the seeds aim to provide pollinators with food for the year.

On 28 April, the distillery team will join the Big Big Fermanagh Litterpick, helping to ensure that the local environment remains unspoilt.

The company continues its sustainable approach as it aims to eliminate single-use glass bottles in its visitor centre, with the introduction of a bottle refill programme and newly designed eco refill station. It also introduced refill pouches for use in bars and restaurants, which uses 84% less packaging than a conventional bottle, available to professionals in the UK via distributor Speciality Brands.