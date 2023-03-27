Laphroaig launches UK phase of Taste Trailblazers

Inspired by Islay, the island home of Laphroaig, Taste Trailblazers captures the stories of global pioneers who take their passion for taste into areas of salt, fire and peat, launched in September 2022.

Sarah Isaac, head of Beam Suntory brands at Edrington UK, said: "Laphroaig has always gone to great lengths to get the flavours just right. From the distillery’s precise location on the shoreline, to our steadfast decision to use local ingredients. The challenges we’ve faced have been difficult, but we continue to push boundaries and believe it’s a worthwhile endeavour to create the bold whiskies we are known for, and consumers love.

“The Laphroaig Market embodies this passion for flavour we share with other food producers and tastemakers, including Tom Aikens who remains one of the most exciting talents within the industry. We are delighted to partner with these like-minded culinary leaders to create this exciting experience,” Isaac added.

The Laphroaig Market will see Aikens prepare and serve six dishes, created exclusively for the market, to order over an open fire. Each dish will be served with a bespoke Laphroaig cocktail or dram from the dedicated bar.

The Laphroaig Market will be open from 21-23 April in Borough Yards, London with tickets available from Design My Night. Each ticket costs £25 and entitles the holder to a sample of one of six main dishes and a Laphroaig cocktail.