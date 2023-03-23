World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2023 to be revealed on 29 March

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2023 will be announced live in a countdown on YouTube from 4 pm BST on Wednesday 29 April.

Now in its 13th year, the list is the result of polling hundred of the world’s leading wine buyers, wholesalers, sommeliers, MWs, bar owners, wine writers, and educators from across the globe. We consider it to be the most influential group of wine industry experts ever assembled.

Each was asked to name the five wine brands that they most admire based on quality and consistency, the ratio of price to quality, and the strength of the brand and marketing.

The 2022 list saw Spanish producer Familia Torres retain its crown as The Most Admired Wine Brand, with Australia’s Penfolds taking the runner-up spot, and Argentina’s Catena Zapata completing the podium.

The final 2023 list will be unveiled on YouTube and through Drinks International’s social media channels on 29 April at 4pm BST. A physical standalone supplement will be published alongside the April issue of the magazine.

Visit any of our social media channels in the run-up to the announcement for a link to the event.