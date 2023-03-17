Peroni launches lighter lager in UK and Ireland

Peroni Nastro Azzurro has announced the launch of a new light lager in the UK and Ireland aimed at a “younger on-trade consumer”.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri offers lower bitterness and a lower abv (4.2%) than the Asahi-owned brand’s flagship lager.

“Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri represents a significant milestone for us and the sector - bringing an exciting and innovative new beer to the market which is refreshingly light, matching perfectly to multiple occasions,” said Steve Young, sales director at Asahi UK.

“We believe that by launching an exceptional new option in this space, under a premium brand - we can help drive improved value sales by attracting a younger consumer and broadening the appeal of the category during a peak period for beer sales over the warmer months.”

The launch targets the on-trade “sunshine beer segment”, which according to the brand is growing ahead of value, an indication of opportunity for a premium offering.

“The arrival of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Stile Capri carries a large opportunity to over-deliver in the on-trade,” said Young.

“This is where brands are built, as the nature of on-trade occasions promotes exploration and discovery from a consumer behaviour perspective. If well executed in venues over the spring and summer, it will be a brilliant environment for engaging and exciting consumers in this new brand.”