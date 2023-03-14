818 Tequila arrives in the UK

This March, 818 Tequila, owned by model and entrepreneur, Kendall Jenner, has arrived in the UK.

Named after Jenner’s area code in Calabasas, California, 818 Tequila features three distinct expressions, Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo.

Master Tequilero and director of tequila operations at 818, David Yan González, said: “The UK represents an exciting new market for 818 where we see the popularity of agave-based spirits increasing. This is an amazing step for us.”

Currently available across the US, Canada, China, Dubai, and select markets in the Caribbean, 818 works with a family-owned distillery in Amatitán, Mexico.

818 is committed to operating a sustainable supply chain to help reduce its impact on the environment. The distillery runs on biomass and solar, with the bottles made from recycled glass, as its packaging is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, ensuring that it comes from sustainably managed forests.

818 has also partnered with s.a.c.r.e.d. (Saving Agave for Culture, Recreation, Education, and Development) for an 818 community program in Mexico. The partnership takes agave waste and other byproducts from tequila production and uses them to create usable building materials, such as bricks, to donate to community initiatives across Mexico.

818 Tequila will be available off-trade exclusively at Selfridges London, Manchester and Birmingham as well as online, from now until 1 April, and then at the Whiskey Exchange, Master of Malt and more.

818 is also available in bars and restaurants such as Isabel Mayfair, The Twenty Two, The Savoy, Tattu, Barrio Bars, Tonight Josephine, Blame Gloria, Bar Elba and The Cocktail Club.