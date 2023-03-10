Copenhagen’s Ruby unveils takeover with Paris bars

Copenhagen bar, Ruby, will be hosting a brunch with Paris bars The Cambridge, Candelaria and Little Red Door.

The event, sponsored by blended malt scotch whisky Naked Malt, will see the bars collaborating to present an exclusive cocktail menu alongside pastries from Danish bakery, Hart Bakery.

The takeover will take place across Ruby’s venue; Little Red Door and The Cambridge will take over the first floor bar with Candelaria hosting in the basement bar.

The afternoon will provide guests with an amalgamation of Ruby’s ingredient-focused menu with Parisian hospitality. The bars will join together themes that are integral to them such as sustainability and local, seasonal ingredients.

The menu will include three cocktails from each of the visiting bars which include; ‘Perfect Sense’ from The Cambridge made using Naked Malt, hazelnut, ginger balsamic, amontillado sherry and ‘Kind Eyes’ from Candelaria made using Naked Malt, cacao, framboise.

This is part of a series of takeovers that are taking place throughout the city to coincide with The Bartender’s Choice Awards Week. This is the first time it is being held in Copenhagen since launching in 2010.

The BCA Gala Awards will take place on 12 March after the brunch takeover from 12pm to 4pm.