Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers release Old Perth PX

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, creators of Old Perth Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, have announced the release of Old Perth PX.

Hand-selected from Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers’ collection of mature single malt Scotch whiskies, the new release has spent its entire life in a combination of Oloroso and PX Sherry hogsheads and butts. For the past 15 months it has been mellowing in first-fill Pedro Ximenez casks from Bodega José y Miguel Martin, Spain.

Niel Hendriksz, sales director at Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, said: “Through our limited edition range, we look to further highlight the influence that different types of sherry can have on whisky and we are delighted with the results of PX maturation.”

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers use a small selection of distilleries in the Speyside region of Scotland to source their mature single malt Scotch whisky for Old Perth.

The final vatting and marrying is conducted at its facility in Aberargie, Perthshire, allowing complete control of the liquid used for the blending process.

Graeme Mackeddie, head of production at Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers, said: “Inspired by the Spanish Sherry Bodegas, we use a Solera system, a complex system of fractional blending, for vatting rather than producing batch releases which ensures consistency of our liquid. This includes the use of 50-year-old, traditional 700 litre Spanish Casks, creating the perfect balance in our final blend.”