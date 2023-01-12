Miyagikyo Single Malt Discovery Aromatic Yeast

Nikka releases 2022 Discovery Series single malts to UK

12 January, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Japanese whisky brand Nikka is releasing two new expressions in the UK, exclusively distributed by drinks agency Speciality Brands, as part of its Discovery Series.

‘Aromatic Yeast’ is the 2022 Discovery release of single malts from Yoichi and Miyagikyo, created through explorations of different yeasts, with only 4,800 bottles of each whisky released in Europe.

The Yoichi Single Malt Discovery Aromatic Yeast (48% abv) is produced using low-temperature fermentation, and the Miyagikyo Single Malt Discovery Aromatic Yeast (47% abv) is an unpeated, single malt.

The range of limited editions, will be available at selected trade partners from February this year for rrp £245.

