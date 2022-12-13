Black Cow Christmas

Black Cow Vodka partners with Virgin Atlantic

13 December, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Black Cow vodka will be partnering with Virgin Atlantic this Christmas for a festive serve on select long-haul flights from December 24 - 26. 

The airline will be serving passengers in its Upper Class cabins ‘A Sparkling Christmas’, created using Black Cow’s Christmas Spirit topped with champagne. The complimentary cocktail will be available exclusively to passengers flying on routes from London to US, Caribbean and South Africa this festive season. 

Paul Archard (Archie), co-founder of Black Cow said: “Partnering with Virgin Atlantic marks an important moment in our brand's history. As many look forward to their holidays or to be with their loved ones over the festive period, it’s a privilege to be part of their Christmas celebrations by providing passengers with a chance to try our Christmas Spirit and share our story around the world”

Black Cow Christmas Spirit, which launched for the first time in November 2020, is made with citrus, cloves, cinnamon, figs, currants, raisins, vanilla and is all macerated in Black Cow vodka.

Having now launched for its third year running, Christmas Spirit is available to purchase in 50cl bottles for RRP £25 on Black Cow’s website as well as on Ocado and Selfridges. 

