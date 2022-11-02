Common Decency presents Holiday Spectacular pop up

Common Decency, the latest cocktail bar from a team behind the world’s best bars, led by Leo Robitschek and Liana Oster, will launch its Holiday Spectacular.

The six-week-long subterranean Christmas extravaganza will feature a limited-time selection of cocktails split into three sections, developed by Robitschek and Oster.

The sections include: Naughty, composed of riffs on spirit-focused classics; Nice, featuring easy drinking and lower abv offerings; and Cocktail Explosions, a list of oversized, shareable concoctions, developed by Robitschek and Oster.

Some of the cocktails include the ‘Not The Buttons’, made with bourbon, Cortado sherry, ginger, lemon, and brown butter, served alongside a gingerbread man and icing for guests to garnish themselves, the ‘Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel’, which blends coconut-infused bourbon, Yellow Chartreuse, vermouth and sea salt, served adorned with dreidels, and the ‘Candy Cane Colada’ made with a combination of absinthe, Branca Menta, coconut, and pineapple.

Starting 16 November, Holiday Spectacular at Common Decency will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm-12am, Friday and Saturday from 6pm-1am.