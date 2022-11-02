The Glendronach releases latest cask strength edition

Highland whisky producer The Glendronach Distillery has announced the release of the eleventh batch of The Glendronach Cask Strength Editions.

The distillery’s latest bottling, from master blender Dr Rachel Barrie, has been aged in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

“This eleventh batch of The Glendronach Cask Strength embodies The Glendronach‘s celebrated style of Spanish Oak maturation in fine Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía,” said Barrie.

“Add a drop or two of water to this latest expression to reveal a cornucopia of flavour - from richly spiced bramble wine and treacle toffee, to lingering Seville orange peel and nutmeg layered with caramel and maraschino cherry.”

The Glendronach Cask Strength Edition 11, bottled at 59.8% abv is available in the UK at rrp £68, prices may vary in global markets.