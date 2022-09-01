Streaming platform The Avenue launches online bartending competition

Streaming platform The Avenue has launched the online cocktail competition Battle of the Bottle taking place this October and with a top prize of $10,000.

Battle of the Bottle is open to anyone, not just bartending professionals, and competitors enter by recording themselves making a signature cocktail and uploading it to The Avenue.

Judges and viewers will then award earn real money tips to entrants with the highest tip earner taking home $10,000.

“The bartending community worldwide is separated and has been even more divided over the last two years due to the pandemic,” said Erik Folkart, creator of Battle of the Bottle and co-founder of The Avenue.

“This competition is set to bring bartenders from all disciplines all over the world together to take part in an event that they can get recognition and cash from.”