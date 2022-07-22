Tamdhu announces latest edition to Batch Strength series

Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the latest edition to its ‘Batch Strength’ series, the Batch Strength 007.

This new expression is bottled un-chillfiltered at 57.5% ABV, having a natural copper hue from its full maturation in Oloroso sherry seasoned casks from the bodegas of Jerez, Spain.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: “Batch Strength No. 007 is a testament to our dedication to sherry matured whisky, with its deep copper colour and complex profile. Each Oloroso cask is hand-crafted, delivering a nuanced flavour and a long, satisfying finish.”

Bottles of Tamdhu Batch Strength 007 are available to purchase from the Tamdhu website at RRP £80.99 per 70cl bottle and from specialist retailers globally.