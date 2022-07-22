Tamdhu whisky

Tamdhu announces latest edition to Batch Strength series

22 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Tamdhu Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky has announced the latest edition to its ‘Batch Strength’ series, the Batch Strength 007.

This new expression is bottled un-chillfiltered at 57.5% ABV, having a natural copper hue from its full maturation in Oloroso sherry seasoned casks from the bodegas of Jerez, Spain. 

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: “Batch Strength No. 007 is a testament to our dedication to sherry matured whisky, with its deep copper colour and complex profile. Each Oloroso cask is hand-crafted, delivering a nuanced flavour and a long, satisfying finish.” 

Bottles of Tamdhu Batch Strength 007 are available to purchase from the Tamdhu website at RRP £80.99 per 70cl bottle and from specialist retailers globally.  

 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: batch, abv, edition, latest, strength, 5% abv, series, sherry seasoned casks, natural, tamdhu, latest edition, copper, full, hue, batch strength, abv having, natural copper, natural copper hue, 5% abv having, ‘batch strength’ series, batch strength 007




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter