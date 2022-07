To mark the halfway point of its consultancy phase, The Pinnacle Guide’s founders are hosting its next round table personally, as they continue to gather information on what makes a great bar.

The Pinnacle Guide launched in the on-trade in February this year, with its year-long consultancy phase, in which it has hosted eight round tables to date globally.

Aiming to launch in eight countries within its first year, The Pinnacle Guide is set to shine a light on venues that may not appear in most other lists and competitions.

The round table will be taking place over zoom on 13 July at 2pm with sign up available here.