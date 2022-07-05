Eric Heerema and Richard Carter the new CEO of Nyetimber

Nyetimber announces new CEO Richard Carter

05 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Nyetimber has announced the appointment of Richard Carter as CEO of the company with effect from July this year, as he joins from his role of director of global communications at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Carter will take over from Nyetimber’s owner and sole shareholder, Eric Heerema, who will assume the role of chairman of the board for the English sparkling wine brand.

Richard Carter, CEO of Nyetimber, said: “I have admired Nyetimber for many years as the leader and pioneer in the English Sparkling Wine movement. Harnessing my extensive knowledge of the luxury market I look forward to driving the business forward through the next stage of its development.”

Nyetimber is based in the South of England, using estate-grown fruit, traditional methods and technology to produce its sparkling wines.

“Over the recent years Nyetimber has gone from strength to strength, yet we still have to complete crucial stages of our ambitious mission, and with Richard at the helm we are confident of achieving our ambitions,” Eric Heerema added.

