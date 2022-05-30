London’s Silverleaf announces first international takeover at New York’s Overstory

Acclaimed new London hotel bar Silverleaf has announced its first international takeover, at New York rooftop bar Overstory.

The takeover will be sponsored by premium Japanese spirits Haku Vodka, Roku Gin, and Toki Whisky, and will see each bar present four cocktails on Sunday 5 June.

Silverleaf opened at Pan Pacific Hotel in February 2022, with a focus on complex approachability, creating ingredients-focussed cocktails with a minimalist presentation.

It’s a style that will be familiar to Overstory, where bar director Harrison Ginsberg’s team put emphasis on high-quality, simple ingredients for twists on well-known cocktails as well as inventive creations.

Earlier this month Overstory was awarded the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award at the inaugural North America’s 50 Best Bars.

Silverleaf x Overstory will take place on Sunday 5 June from 6pm to 10pm. Bookings are recommended and can be made through vip@overstory-nyc.com