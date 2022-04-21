Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 revealed for 2022

Now in its seventh edition, the extended 51-100 list includes bars from 24 different cities across the continent and features ten bars from 2021's top 50, including 2019’s Asia’s Best Bar, Hong Kong’s The Old Man, and Tokyo’s legendary Bar High Five.
The inclusion of Blackbird from Kathmandu marks Nepal's debut to the list.
Speaking about the extended 51-100 list, Mark Sansom, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “In 2021, we decided to extend the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking to include more bars that deserve to be recognised for the remarkable drinking experience they provide their guests.
“We continue that tradition for the second year in our endeavour to support the region’s bar industry as it emerges with extraordinary resilience from the pandemic’s struggles and challenges.
“As countries open up and gastronomic travel resumes, it gives us great pleasure to recommend double the number of establishments that visitors should seek out and experience.
“To be able to reference 24 different cities across Asia can only be a good thing.”
Following a two-year hiatus, Asia’s 50 Best bars will see the return of an in-person unveiling ceremony in Bangkok on 28 April.
Ahead of new week's ceremony, Keith Motsi, head bartender at Seoul’s Charles H, was awarded the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award and Bangkok’s BKK Social Club was named the winner of Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.
THE LIST
51 Room by Le Kief, Taipei
52 Epic, Shanghai
53 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong
54 PCO, New Delhi
55 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong
56 Quality Goods Club, Hong Kong
57 Soko, Seoul
58 D.Bespoke, Singapore
59 Pine & Co, Seoul
60 Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore
61 Papa Doble Bar, Singapore
62 The Curator, Manila
63 Oto, Manila
64 Teens of Thailand, Bangkok
65 Live Twice, Singapore
66 Origin Grill & Bar, Singapore
67 Ark Lounge, Aomori
68 The Public House, Taipei
69 Smalls, Bangkok
70 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur
71 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong
72 Cocktail Bar Nemanja, Yokohama
73 The Living Room, Mumbai
74 The Sailing Bar, Nara
75 Shin Gi Tai, Singapore
76 The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
77 Employees Only, Singapore
78 #FINDTHELOCKERROOM, Bangkok
79 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto
80 Bar Landscape, Tokyo
81 The Old Man, Hong Kong
82 Mesa, Macau
83 Mixology Bar, Seoul
84 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City
85 High Five, Tokyo
86 Hiboru, Taipei
87 The Bellwood, Tokyo
88 The Loft, Bangkok
89 Bar Mood, Taipei
90 Southside Parlor, Seoul
91 Moonrock, Tainan City
92 Barossa Cocktailier, Gifu
93 Wishbone Bar, Semarang
94 Bar D, Fujisawa
95 Barbary Coast, Singapore
96 Blackbird, Kathmandu
97 Backdoor Bodega, George Town
98 Junior the Pocket Bar, Singapore
99 40 Thieves, Kuta
100 Coley, Kuala Lumpur