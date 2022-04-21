Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 revealed for 2022

Asia’s 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, has announced the 51-100 list for 2022 ahead of next Thursday’s live ceremony at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Now in its seventh edition, the extended 51-100 list includes bars from 24 different cities across the continent and features ten bars from 2021's top 50, including 2019’s Asia’s Best Bar, Hong Kong’s The Old Man, and Tokyo’s legendary Bar High Five.

The inclusion of Blackbird from Kathmandu marks Nepal's debut to the list.

Speaking about the extended 51-100 list, Mark Sansom, director of content for The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “In 2021, we decided to extend the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking to include more bars that deserve to be recognised for the remarkable drinking experience they provide their guests.

“We continue that tradition for the second year in our endeavour to support the region’s bar industry as it emerges with extraordinary resilience from the pandemic’s struggles and challenges.

“As countries open up and gastronomic travel resumes, it gives us great pleasure to recommend double the number of establishments that visitors should seek out and experience.

“To be able to reference 24 different cities across Asia can only be a good thing.”

Following a two-year hiatus, Asia’s 50 Best bars will see the return of an in-person unveiling ceremony in Bangkok on 28 April.

Ahead of new week's ceremony, Keith Motsi, head bartender at Seoul’s Charles H, was awarded the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award and Bangkok’s BKK Social Club was named the winner of Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.

THE LIST

51 Room by Le Kief, Taipei

52 Epic, Shanghai

53 Tell Camellia, Hong Kong

54 PCO, New Delhi

55 Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong

56 Quality Goods Club, Hong Kong

57 Soko, Seoul

58 D.Bespoke, Singapore

59 Pine & Co, Seoul

60 Smoke & Mirrors, Singapore

61 Papa Doble Bar, Singapore

62 The Curator, Manila

63 Oto, Manila

64 Teens of Thailand, Bangkok

65 Live Twice, Singapore

66 Origin Grill & Bar, Singapore

67 Ark Lounge, Aomori

68 The Public House, Taipei

69 Smalls, Bangkok

70 Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur

71 Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong

72 Cocktail Bar Nemanja, Yokohama

73 The Living Room, Mumbai

74 The Sailing Bar, Nara

75 Shin Gi Tai, Singapore

76 The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

77 Employees Only, Singapore

78 #FINDTHELOCKERROOM, Bangkok

79 Bar Rocking Chair, Kyoto

80 Bar Landscape, Tokyo

81 The Old Man, Hong Kong

82 Mesa, Macau

83 Mixology Bar, Seoul

84 Stir, Ho Chi Minh City

85 High Five, Tokyo

86 Hiboru, Taipei

87 The Bellwood, Tokyo

88 The Loft, Bangkok

89 Bar Mood, Taipei

90 Southside Parlor, Seoul

91 Moonrock, Tainan City

92 Barossa Cocktailier, Gifu

93 Wishbone Bar, Semarang

94 Bar D, Fujisawa

95 Barbary Coast, Singapore

96 Blackbird, Kathmandu

97 Backdoor Bodega, George Town

98 Junior the Pocket Bar, Singapore

99 40 Thieves, Kuta

100 Coley, Kuala Lumpur