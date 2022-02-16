Javier Pijoan named new Zamora Company CEO

Spain’s Zamora Company has appointed Javier Pijoan as its new CEO to replace former chief executive Emilio Restoy.

Pijoan has more than 25 years’ experience in global food, beverage, and distribution companies and succeeds Restoy, who will take up a position on the board of directors.

Pijoan previously worked for Heineken for more than 18 years and held the CEO role at Bacardi in Iberia for three years.

“I am grateful for the confidence of the family owners, and I take on the challenge with the aim of adding even more successes to the legacy they have achieved over three quarters of a century of work,” said Pijoan. “I am convinced we will achieve our goals thanks to the fantastic team of professionals that the group has around the world, so that our consumers continue to enjoy every moment with our brands.”

Zamora chairman José María de Santiago added: “We’re ready for our next step, and this is going to focus on growing our international and digital presence, things we initiated a couple of years ago. We are taking a commitment to professional executive management, while the family will continue to look after the interests of the group from the Board of Directors - just as it has done throughout our 75-year history.”

Zamora Company currently has a portfolio of 12 owned brands, including Licor 43, Martin Miller’s Gin and Ramón Bilbao Rioja, and operates in 80 countries.

The business is 50-50 focused on exports and the domestic market and closed 2020 with a turnover of more than €172m.