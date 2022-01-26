Maker’s Mark becomes a certified B Corp

Maker’s Mark has earned B Corporation Certification becoming the world’s largest distillery, and Kentucky’s first, to do so.

The achievement marks a step in the company’s “Make Your Mark. Leave No Trace” environmental initiative.

“Since 1953, my grandparents instilled a sense of responsibility here at Maker’s Mark that started with the way we make our bourbon and extended to the way we impact the lives of our teams, our customers, our communities and our shared environment,” said Rob Samuels, 8th generation whisky maker and grandson of the founders at Maker’s Mark.

“That commitment to a higher purpose continues to live on, both here in Kentucky and beyond. I am so proud of our team’s tireless efforts that have earned us B Corp certification, and I’m even more excited to continue pioneering social and environmental initiatives that benefit the future of bourbon and the greater good for all.”

B Corp Certifications are achieved through meeting a rigorous benchmark across five categories of assessment: community, customers, environment, governance, and workers.

Companies that have been certified B Corp have been found to be a for-profit business that has been verified to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Beyond the certification, Maker’s Mark has established the world’s largest repository of American White Oak trees for research purposes, and regenerative farming practices to enrich the soil for more robust and flavourful varieties of grain.